On behalf of the Government and People of the Republic of Seychelles, President Wavel Ramkalawan extended congratulatory wishes to H.E. Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on his successful re-election as President of the Republic of Türkiye.
“The People of Türkiye have yet again given you a strong mandate as a reaffirmation of their confidence in your leadership,” stated President Ramkalawan in his congratulatory message.
In acknowledging the long history of cooperation and excellent diplomatic relations between the two countries, President Ramkalwan expressed his hope for further collaboration between Seychelles and Türkiye for the benefit of both countries.
President Ramkalwan wished President Erdoğan continued good health as well as every success in his task ahead.