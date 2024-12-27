President Wavel Ramkalawan presided over the Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs' annual awards ceremony, hosted at Savoy Resort yesterday evening.

The ceremony celebrated exemplary employees who demonstrated exceptional service throughout the year, from various essential departments, including burial services, security, district administration, and secretariat. Underscoring the administration's commitment to excellence in public service delivery. Awards were presented across three tiers - bronze, silver, and gold medals, with the gold medal presentations serving as the evening's pinnacle moment.

Minister Rose Marie Hoareau, addressing the gathering, characterized the past year as "remarkable" for the ministry. She emphasized the collective achievements of staff members who exhibited resilience, team spirit, and unwavering determination in pursuing the ministry's objectives. "The dedication shown by our employees has been instrumental in our success," Minister Hoareau remarked, expressing profound appreciation for their consistent commitment and diligence.

Their outstanding contributions were acknowledged as fundamental to the ministry's achievements throughout the year. By recognizing and rewarding exceptional performance, the administration continues to strengthen its dedication to maintaining the highest standards of public service delivery, ultimately benefiting the entire community.

Also present for the ceremony was the Chief Secretary Mrs. Shella Mohideen, Principal Secretary of the Ministry of Local government and community affairs Mr. Kevin Perrin, staff of the Ministry and invited guest.