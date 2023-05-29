President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated the President of the Republic of Türkiye, His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, following his successful election.

Türkiye held its presidential and parliamentary elections on 14 May 2023, followed by a runoff in the presidential election on Sunday, 28 May 2023. President Erdoğan was successfully elected in the runoff.

President Ramaphosa said South Africa looks forward to working with Türkiye under President Erdoğan to consolidate existing strong relations at the bilateral and multilateral levels.

Formal relations between South Africa and Turkey were established in 1991.

South Africa and Türkiye share common platforms in multilateral forums such as the G20, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and are active participants in the various organs of the United Nations to which both countries belong.