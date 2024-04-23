Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar

HE President of the Republic of Seychelles Wavel Ramkalawan received the credentials of HE Mohammed bin Mutair Al Anazi, as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar (Non-resident) to the Republic of Seychelles.

HE the Ambassador conveyed HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's greetings and wishes of good health and happiness to HE the President of the Republic of Seychelles and the people of Seychelles continued progress and prosperity.

For his part, HE the President of the Republic of Seychelles entrusted HE the Ambassador with his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness and the State of Qatar further progress and growth. 

