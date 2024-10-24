HE President of the Republic of Burundi Evariste Ndayishimiye received the credentials of HE Fahad Rashid Al Muraikhi as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar (Non-resident) to Burundi.
HE the Ambassador conveyed the greetings of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to HE the President of the Republic of Burundi, and His Highness's wishes of good health and happiness for His Excellency, and further progress and prosperity for the people and government of Burundi.
For his part, HE the President of the Republic of Burundi entrusted HE the Ambassador with his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness, and the State of Qatar continued development and progress.