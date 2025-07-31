Members of Parliament have backed a motion thanking President Yoweri Museveni for the State of the Nation Address, delivered to the House and country on June 5, 2025.

Hon. Faith Nakut (NRM, Napak district) who moved the motion during the House sitting on Thursday, 31 July 2025, highlighted the President's achievements, including support for small businesses and increased national revenue. Legislators including Hon. Dicksons Kateshumbwa (NRM, Sheema Municipality) and Hon. Jane Avur (NRM, Pakwach district), seconded the motion, citing economic growth, job creation, and macroeconomic stability.

Annually, Parliament debates and passes a motion appreciating the President for the clear and precise exposition of government policy as contained in the address.

The members praised the government's initiatives, such as the Parish Development Model and Emyooga, for transforming lives and boosting the economy. The MPs also commended the President's efforts in promoting women's leadership and stabilizing fuel prices.

“These interventions increased Ugandan participation in production and trade. More Ugandans are into business now,” Nakut said.

She added that national revenue has grown from Shs5 billion in 1986 to Shs31.9 trillion, while electricity generation has increased from 156 to 2,052 megawatts. She also praised the stabilisation of fuel prices and investment in mineral processing, which she said had created jobs and boosted the economy.

Hon. Dicksons Kateshumbwa (NRM, Sheema Municipality), highlighted the country’s economic growth.

“In 1986, our economy was US$3.92 million. It is now projected to hit US$ 60.4 billion,” he said, noting that Uganda is expected to grow at 7 percent in the coming financial year.

He credited the government’s wealth creation programmes such as the Parish Development Model, Emyooga, and the Youth Livelihood Project for transforming lives.

“Some people have touched a million shillings for the first time in their lives,” he said. On tourism, he cited growth in receipts from US$ 562 million in 2020 to US$ 1.4 billion in 2024, attributing the improvement to peace, infrastructure, and Uganda Airlines' new international routes.

Hon. Jane Avur (NRM, Pakwach District Woman Representative) also seconded the motion, commending the President for maintaining macroeconomic stability.

“The Ugandan shilling has appreciated by 6.1 percent over the past year, and inflation is under control. Uganda has Africa’s second-lowest inflation rate over the past decade,” she said.

Avur emphasised the importance of price stability, calling it a “crucial enabler of investment and economic predictability.”

She also applauded export growth, noting a 26 percent increase to US$ 9.3 billion, and highlighted the impact on sectors like cosmetics, which employ over two million Ugandans, mostly women and youth.

Speaker Anita Among welcomed the contributions, saying, “We have a stable economy. We have peace. And when you look at the development that is coming up, it is out of the exports and services that are creating jobs.”

Hon. Hope Grania Nakazibwe (NRM, Mubende District) thanked the President for his role in promoting women’s leadership, noting that many women now hold key positions in government. “That came as a result of affirmative action,” she said, prompting applause from female MPs.

The debate on the motion was deferred pending a statement in response to the President’s address from the Leader of Opposition, Hon. Joel Ssenyonyi.