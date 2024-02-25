President Isaias Afwerki and his delegation, who are on an official visit to the Republic of Egypt on invitation by President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi today, February 25, visited the Egyptian National Museum and other historical and religious sites in Cairo.

Accompanied by Egypt’s Minister of Water Resources, President Isaias explored the National Museum of Egypt, which is renowned for its collection of Pharaonic antiquities, mummies, and ancient artifacts that illustrate the lifestyle of ancient Egypt.

During their tour of the historical and religious landmarks, President Isaias and his delegation received detailed briefings from the site coordinators.

President Isaias expressed his appreciation for the meticulous preservation of these significant sites.

On the first day of his visit, President Isaias engaged in discussions with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, with a focus on strengthening bilateral relations, addressing the conflict in Sudan, and ensuring the security of the Red Sea Region.