The visit by President of the Republic of Seychelles, H.E. Dr. Patrick Herminie, to the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre in Chennai formed part of ongoing efforts by the Government to expand access to specialised oncology care, enhance health sector capacity, and deepen international healthcare partnerships.

Seychelles’ interest in the visit lies in exploring opportunities for access to high-quality oncology services for Seychellois patients. The Centre’s advanced equipment, specialised medical expertise, and comprehensive patient care services make it a potential referral destination for cancer treatment under the consideration of the Ministry of Health.

The Apollo Proton Cancer Centre receives patients from across the world and is internationally recognised for its high standards of clinical care, cutting-edge medical technology, and specialised expertise in cancer treatment. Proton Therapy represents one of the most advanced forms of radiation treatment, allowing for greater precision, reduced side effects, and improved outcomes for cancer patients.

Discussions with the management of the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre also focused on avenues for strengthened cooperation in healthcare, including capacity building, professional exchanges, and collaboration through physical and virtual platforms. Particular emphasis was placed on the potential use of telemedicine to facilitate consultations, knowledge sharing, and continued engagement between health professionals and patients in both countries.

The visit demonstrating the Government’s commitment to improving access to world-class cancer care, specialised healthcare services for its citizens, while strengthening partnerships with leading international medical institutions.