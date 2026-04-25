Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt


This evening, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi returned to the homeland, following a visit to the Republic of Cyprus.

During the visit, the President participated in a consultative meeting attended by leaders of several Arab states and representatives of the European Union and its institutions. On the sidelines of the gathering, President El-Sisi held a bilateral meeting with the Cypriot President, in addition to a series of engagements with European leaders and senior EU officials.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.