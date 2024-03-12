Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister, Dr. Moustafa Madbouly, and Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Dr. Hala El-Said.
Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Dr. Ahmed Fahmy, said the President was briefed on work progress on several dossiers of the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development, including the main features of the state’s investment plan for the next fiscal year 2024/2025. The President was also updated on the implementation of the current plan for fiscal year 2023/2024 and the key sectors involved in the plan’s execution. Those prioritize the development of human resources, primarily focusing on the health and education sectors. President El-Sisi gave directives to continue efforts toward expanding investment in the Egyptian human resources, exploring and capitalizing on all available development opportunities, and directing investments to achieve the highest returns for citizens.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt.