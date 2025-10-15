Today, at Al-Ittihadiya Palace, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received President of the Sovereign Council of the Republic of Sudan, Lt. General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan. The meeting was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration, and Egyptian Expatriates, Dr. Badr Abdel-Atty, and Director of the General Intelligence Service, Major General Hassan Rashad. And from the Sudanese side, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Muhi al-Din Salem, Director General of the General Intelligence, Lt.General Ahmed Ibrahim Mufaddal, Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan in Cairo, Ambassador Lt. Gen. Eng. Emad al-Din Moustafa Adawy, and Director of the Office of the President of the Sovereign Council, Major General Adel Ismail Abubakr.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said President El-Sisi welcomed the visit of Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan to Egypt, commending the deeply-rooted fraternal relations between the two countries and the tangible development they are witnessing in various fields.

The meeting discussed the developments in Sudan, as well as international and regional efforts aimed at ending the war and achieving stability in Sudan. In this regard, President E-Sisi reaffirmed the constants of the Egyptian stance towards Sudan. The President stressed Egypt's full support for the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Sudan, and its categorical rejection of any attempts that would threaten its security, undermine its national cohesion, or form any parallel governing entities to the legitimate Sudanese government.