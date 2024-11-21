Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Republic and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, met with a number of commanders of the Armed Forces, at the headquarters of the Strategic Command in the New Administrative Capital. The meeting was attended by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Minister of Defense and Military Production General Abdel Mageed Saqr, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Lieutenant General Ahmed Khalifa, and commanders of the main branches.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the meeting discussed both regional and international developments and their repercussions on security and stability in the Middle East.

President El-Sisi praised the Armed Forces’ efforts to protect the Egyptian borders from any potential threats. The President also stressed that the successive events and tense conditions in the region confirm that our choice of just and sustainable peace requires us to continue building the capabilities of the comprehensive forces to safeguard the nation, while continuing the state’s comprehensive development efforts to fulfill the aspirations of the great Egyptian people for a better future.

The meeting also touched on the efforts of the Armed Forces to secure all strategic directions of the state as well as the extent of their readiness to carry out tasks entrusted to them.