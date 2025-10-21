Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi heads to the capital of Belgium, Brussels, leading the delegation of the Arab Republic of Egypt at the first EU-Egypt summit on October 22nd.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the convening of this historic summit, the first ever between Egypt and the European Union, marks the culmination of the comprehensive strategic partnership, which was launched officially in Cairo in March 2024. During the visit, President El-Sisi will hold a series of meetings with senior European Union officials, as well as a number of European leaders. Additionally, the President will meet with His Majesty the King of Belgium.

The visit aims to strengthen the frameworks of political cooperation and coordination with the European side as well as with Belgium on regional and international issues of mutual interest. The visit will also have a significant economic dimension, with a major economic forum on investment opportunities in Egypt being held on the sidelines, featuring broad participation from leading European companies and business sector leaders. Furthermore, discussions will focus on Egypt's vision for combating illegal migration, and a multitude of key issues of common concern.