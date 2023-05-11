Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla, Minister of Public Enterprise Sector Mahmoud Esmat, Director General of the National Service Projects Organization of the Armed Forces Major General Walid Abul Magd and Head of the Egyptian Company for Mining, Management and Exploitation of Quarries Major General Abdel Salam Shafiq.
The Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said the meeting touched on ongoing efforts to develop Egypt's means to benefit from mineral wealth, mainly Tantalum. Egypt has reserves of Tantalum, which is one of the most precious and rare elements used in many sophisticated industries, such as aircraft components, electronics and microelectronic circuits, mobile phones and laptops, as well as the manufacture of some medical components such as prosthetics and artificial joints.
The President gave directives to optimally manage and use Egypt's mineral wealth and raw materials and stressed the importance of adopting the best methods of modern management and governance, as well as advanced technological techniques, so as to maximize the added value of Egypt's mineral wealth, and contribute to strengthening the state's industrial plan and the national economy.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt.