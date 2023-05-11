The President gave directives to optimally manage and use Egypt's mineral wealth and raw materials and stressed the importance of adopting the best methods of modern management and governance, as well as advanced technological techniques, so as to maximize the added value of Egypt's mineral wealth, and contribute to strengthening the state's industrial plan and the national economy.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said the meeting touched on ongoing efforts to develop Egypt's means to benefit from mineral wealth, mainly Tantalum. Egypt has reserves of Tantalum, which is one of the most precious and rare elements used in many sophisticated industries, such as aircraft components, electronics and microelectronic circuits, mobile phones and laptops, as well as the manufacture of some medical components such as prosthetics and artificial joints.

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla, Minister of Public Enterprise Sector Mahmoud Esmat, Director General of the National Service Projects Organization of the Armed Forces Major General Walid Abul Magd and Head of the Egyptian Company for Mining, Management and Exploitation of Quarries Major General Abdel Salam Shafiq.

© Press Release 2022

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.