Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt


Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi spoke over the phone with President of the United Arab Emirates, HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahayyan. The two Leaders exchanged greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, praying to Allah the Almighty to bring it back to the two countries and the Arab and Islamic nations with security, stability, and prosperity, and to the people of Egypt and the UAE with safety, prosperity, and progress.

