The Office of the President announces that the President of the Republic of Seychelles, Dr. Patrick Herminie, has been appointed Chancellor of the University of Seychelles (UniSey).

This appointment reaffirms the strong partnership between the government and the University of Seychelles, underscoring the continued commitment to advancing higher education, research, innovation, and national development.

As Chancellor, President Herminie will serve as the Ceremonial Head of the University, supporting continuity, institutional stability, and good governance within the University. This new role comes at a pivotal time as UniSey expands its academic programmes, strengthens international collaborations, and enhances its research capacity in support of national transformation.

President Herminie expressed his appreciation to the University Council for the confidence placed in him, noting the significant contribution the University has made to education, research, and innovation in advancing Seychelles’ development agenda. He reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the institution in its continued efforts to foster intellectual growth and to prepare competent, ethical, and forward-thinking graduates who will contribute meaningfully to the country’s social and economic progress.

The government of Seychelles remains steadfast in its support towards the University of Seychelles, which is a key pillar in building a knowledge-based economy and empowering the next generation of Seychellois leaders.