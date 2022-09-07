President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his sincere congratulations to Ms Liz Truss following her appointment by Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

South Africa and the United Kingdom enjoy historically strong and friendly relations and the President expressed confidence that this strategic relationship will continue to grow from strength to strength.

Bilateral cooperation between South Africa and the United Kingdom covers a range of areas including, inter alia, trade and investment, science and innovation, health, energy, and the environment.

South Africa and the United Kingdom collaborate within the multilateral context to address global challenges such as peace and security, underdevelopment, poverty, economic growth, climate change and prevent future pandemics.

President Ramaphosa looks forward to working with Prime Minister Truss to further strengthen the bonds of cooperation and friendship between the two countries