President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., will on today Saturday, July 6, 2024, travel to Abuja, Nigeria to attend the 65th, Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority&Heads of State and Government.

Members of the President’s Official Delegation include:

1. Honorable Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Dean of the Cabinet

2. Honorable Boima S. Kamara, Minister of Finance

3. Honorable Amos Tweh, Managing Director, Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC)

4. Honorable Morley Kamara, Economic Advisor to the President

The President will also travel along with his support staff, Protocol, and assistants on communications and media, security, and personal matters.

The delegation is expected to return to the country on Monday, July 8, 2024.

While the President is away, the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Chief of Staff, Honorable Sylvester M. Grigsby, will Chair the Cabinet and work in consultation with the President.