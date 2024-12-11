The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has on behalf of the Government and people of Liberia, and in his own name, sent a congratulatory message to His Excellency John Mahama on his victory as President-elect of the Republic of Ghana. According to a Foreign Ministry release, President Boakai said that Mr. Mahama election is a clear indication of the trust and confidence of the people of Ghana has in his vision for his country. “It also reflects Liberia’s admiration for Ghana’s enduring commitment to democratic governance and peaceful political transition,” the Liberian leader indicated.
President Boakai further assured his counterpart of his government’s readiness to work closely with the President-elect His Excellency John Mahama in deepening their existing bilateral relationship for the interest of their respective countries and peoples; and advancing the shared goals of peace, prosperity and regional integration within the Economic community of West African States (ECOWAS) and other international platforms. President Boakai entertained the hope that Ghana will move to a greater height under the astute leadership of His Excellency John Mahama while strengthening the longstanding relationship between Liberia and Ghana.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Liberia.