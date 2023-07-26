Office of The President- Republic of the Gambia


The Office of the President informs the public that His Excellency Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia, will travel to the Republic of Liberia to attend the country’s Independence Anniversary.

The President and delegation will depart Banjul International Airport on Wednesday July 26th, 2023 and return the same day.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Office of The President- Republic of the Gambia.