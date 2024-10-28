On the 20th of August 2023, ahead of the South African Chaired 15th BRICS Summit, President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered an address to the nation on South Africa’s foreign policy.

In the address, President Ramaphosa articulated the principles and values that shape our foreign policy and inform our international relations when he said: “Before the dawn of democracy in 1994, the apartheid South African state was a pariah in the international community, condemned for committing a crime against humanity.

The foreign policy of apartheid South Africa was defined by coercion, destabilisation and military aggression. Since the advent of democracy, South Africa’s foreign policy has been based on what our forebears inscribed in the Freedom Charter in 1955, when they declared that: “South Africa shall be a fully independent state which respects the rights and the sovereignty of all nations; South Africa shall strive to maintain world peace and the settlement of all international disputes by negotiation – not war”.

The President further affirmed South Africa’s foreign policy as vital element of our nation's progress. South Africa’s strong relations with other countries manifested through investment and trade relations that can contribute to the growth of our economy, create more opportunities for new businesses and create jobs.

President Ramaphosa has been steadfast in maintaining South Africa’s commitment to the policy of active non-alignment. South Africa has resisted pressure to align with any one of the global powers or with influential blocs of nations in their pursuit of power contestations that are unfolding in countries across the globe.

The President observed during his foreign policy address that, “during the ‘Cold War’, the stability and sovereignty of many African countries was undermined because of their alignment with the major powers. This experience has convinced us of the need to seek strategic partnerships with other countries rather than be dominated by any other country.

While some of our detractors prefer overt support for their political and ideological choices, we will not be drawn into a contest between global powers. Instead, our country strives to work with all countries for global peace and development."

It is this resolute adherence to the policy of non-alignment and to the prescripts of the Freedom Charter which informed our constitution that South Africa continues to contribute towards the attainment of world peace and silencing the guns on our continent.

In declaring President Putin and the people of Russia as “valuable friends and allies”, President Ramaphosa was not projecting any particular country or block of countries as the enemy. Similarly, as a country that has no enemies, South Africa regards the members of BRICS as friends.

It is through the policy of non-alignment that South Africa has been able to constructively engage with both Russia and Ukraine.

In several engagements, President Ramaphosa has emphasised the centrality of the United Nations Charter and the need for peaceful dialogue in resolving conflict. In the process South Africa has also maintained its strong historical ties with the Russian Federation, whilst enjoying cordial diplomatic bilateral relations with Ukraine.

South Africa has also been unwavering in advocating for a peace process that includes the full participation of both countries.

On Monday, 28 October 2024, South Africa’s International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Hon. Ronald Lamola, will host his Ukrainian counterpart, Minister Andrii Sybiha. Amongst the highlights of the visit will be the signing of an Agreement on Visa Waiver for Diplomatic Service or Official Passports.

This will enable South African officials to travel to Ukraine for peace formula meetings without visa logistical impediments. This development, which has been in the making since 2020, signals South Africa’s commitment to growing diplomatic relations with Ukraine.

Within the first six months of 2025, the year of South Africa’s G20 Presidency, our country will also host the South Africa-European Union summit. South Africa is the only partner in Africa amongst the EU’s 10 bilateral strategic partnerships. The summit will further enhance the existing partnership with the European Union.

South Africa will continue working towards strengthening the strategic, trade and political bilateral relationships with key partners including the Peoples Republic of China, United States of America, Germany, Japan, India and others.

South Africa will further consolidate the full implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area, which is set to eliminate trade barriers, boost intra African trade and achieve prosperity for all of Africa. The AFCFTA will also accelerate manufacturing and industrial capacity on our continent.

As President Cyril Ramaphosa continues to lead the 7th Administration in strengthening all key political and trade ties, working in solidarity with the oppressed peoples of the world in Palestine and Western Sahara, while advocating for peaceful resolution of conflicts around the globe, South Africa will maintain a foreign policy that is informed by solidarity, peace, equality, human rights and sustainable development for the benefit of all.

This is the responsibility that President Ramaphosa will continue to exercise without any undue pressure and in line with South Africa’s national sovereign interest.