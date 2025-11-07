The classroom of the Physiotherapy Department for Visually Impaired Students at the Higher School of Health Sciences and Techniques of Tunis (École Supérieure des Sciences et Techniques de la Santé de Tunis – ESSTST), affiliated with the University of El Manar in the capital city of Tunisia, has been renovated and equipped by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA).

Within the scope of the project, the classroom belonging to the Physiotherapy Department for Visually Impaired Students – the first academic unit of its kind established in Africa – was renovated and reorganized in line with modern educational standards. The classroom was designed to be fully accessible for visually impaired students and furnished with essential physiotherapy training equipment. The project provided materials such as human skeleton and muscular system models, posture analysis tools, exercise bands and straps, physiotherapy tables, hot and cold therapy equipment, electrotherapy devices, and Braille reading and writing devices.

Established in 1965, ESSTST is one of Tunisia’s leading institutions in the field of public health, contributing significantly to the training of professional healthcare personnel. Since its establishment, the Physiotherapy Department for Visually Impaired Students has graduated a total of 743 students with varying degrees of visual impairment from Tunisia, other African countries, and the Middle East.

Thanks to the newly equipped classroom, approximately 50 students will benefit from hands-on training with modern tools each year, aiming to enhance their professional competencies and employability. The project promotes equal opportunities for disadvantaged groups and supports the social and economic inclusion of visually impaired youth.

TİKA continues to contribute to local development in Tunisia through projects aimed at strengthening inclusiveness in education, supporting youth employability, and empowering disadvantaged groups in line with the country’s development priorities.