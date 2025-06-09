The Philippines formally reopened its consular mission in Gaborone, Botswana on 02 June 2025, following its temporary closure in March 2022.

Philippine Ambassador Noralyn Jubaira Baja led the inauguration ceremony of the consulate which will be headed by Ms. Annelin Vista as honorary consul. Ms. Vista is a citizen of Botswana who is of Filipino descent. As honorary consul, her responsibilities will include assisting Filipino nationals residing in Botswana, promoting Philippine interests through trade, investment, and socio-cultural cooperation, as well as facilitating access to consular services.

In her remarks, Ambassador Baja said that the milestone underscores the Philippine government's commitment to bring consular services closer to the Filipino community in Botswana. She added that the reopening of the consulate signifies a deepening of bilateral relations between the Philippines and Botswana that has a long and rich history, dating back to 06 February 1967, when the two countries established their diplomatic relations.

Members of the government, diplomatic corps, and the Filipino diaspora in Botswana, as well as other friends of the Philippines attended the inauguration. The Ambassador and her team composed of Attaches Reynold Banda, Maria Victoria Mercado, John Matthew Poblete, and Joshua Leoj Ortiz met with the Filipino community later in the day for a meet-and-greet.