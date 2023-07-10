Philippine DFA Undersecretary for Multilateral Affairs and International Economic Relations (UMAIER) Carlos Sorreta discussed bilateral and multilateral cooperation with 14 countries at the sidelines of the Senior Officials and Ministerial Meetings of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku, Azerbaijan from 3-6 July 2023.
In line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s instructions to look for non-traditional partners in trade, Usec Sorreta met with high level representatives from Azerbaijan, Cuba, Iran, Mauritania, Namibia, Venezuela, Mozambique, Bolivia, India, Kazakhstan, Uganda, Guatemala, and Nicaragua.
He discussed possible Philippine investments in port development with both Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Gerado Peñalver of Cuba and Deputy Foreign Minister Karla Gabriela Samayoa Recari of Guatemala.
The establishment of bilateral consultative mechanisms and political consultations was raised with Ambassador Adnane Salem Cheibani Amar of Mauritania, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Manuel José Gonçalves of Mozambique, Ambassador Diego Pary of Bolivia and Foreign Minister Denis Moncada Colindres of Nicaragua.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Department of Foreign Affairs, Republic of the Philippines.