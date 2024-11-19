Non-resident Ambassador-designate of the Republic of the Philippines to the Republic of Angola Paul Raymund P. Cortes met with representatives of the PH-Angola Chamber of Commerce for a follow-up discussion to advance bilateral economic initiatives between the two nations. This meeting, which was also attended by Consul General, a.h. Etienne Brechet, and Consul, a.h. Megan Amamou, held at the Philippine Honorary Consulate General in Luanda, reaffirmed the mutual commitment of the Philippines and Angola to foster collaboration in tourism and agriculture, two sectors of high potential.

Building on the progress from the initial meeting in August of this year, both sides reviewed actionable steps for collaboration, with particular focus on tourism development in Angola’s Namibe province and agricultural knowledge-sharing programs. Ambassador Cortes expressed enthusiasm for the next steps in sharing the Philippines’ expertise in tourism management and sustainable practices, which could support Angola’s growing interest in eco-tourism.

The Chamber provided updates on their recent engagements with the Angolan and Philippine business communities, including plans for two upcoming webinars in 2025 that will connect Filipino and Angolan enterprises. Ambassador Cortes confirmed his participation and underscored the importance of these virtual sessions in expanding bilateral business relations and fostering direct communication between key stakeholders.

The meeting concluded with shared optimism for advancing these strategic economic initiatives and continuing to build a robust partnership based on shared goals and mutual respect. This ongoing dialogue highlights the Philippines’ commitment to strengthening its ties with Angola in alignment with its broader mission to enhance bilateral relations across various sectors.