The Philippine Embassy assisted five (5) Filipino repatriates from Cairo, Egypt, during their transit in Bahrain en route to Manila on 06 March 2024. The Embassy’s ATN team, led by Vice Consul Laser Blitz Sumagaysay, met and assisted the repatriates during their transit at the Bahrain International Airport.

The repatriates were accompanied by Ms. Francia R. Ybanez, Attaché of the Philippine Embassy in Cairo, Egypt.

