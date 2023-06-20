Philippine Non-resident Ambassador Marie Charlotte G. Tang presented her credentials to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayardit on 14 June 2023 in a ceremony held at the State House in Juba.

Ambassador Tang conveyed the warm felicitations of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. to President Kiir and the people of South Sudan.

She noted that 2023 marks the 10th anniversary of Philippines-South Sudan diplomatic relations and expressed the hope to enhance cooperation between the two countries bilaterally and in the multilateral fora.

President Kiir stated that South Sudan is a young nation that seeks to pursue friendship with many countries, including the Philippines.

During the meeting, the inclusion of South Sudan’s basketball team in the upcoming FIBA World Cup to be held in Manila was also mentioned. Ambassador Tang wished the South Sudanese team, the first from East Africa to qualify for the FIBA World Cup, a successful performance in the tournament.

Ambassador Tang also met with various officials to explore ways to deepen the engagements between the Philippines and South Sudan including in the areas of agriculture, trade, and education.

While on the occasion of the 125th anniversary of declaration of Philippine independence, Ambassador Tang also met with the Filipino community in Juba, many of whom are working as professionals and skilled workers in oil and construction companies, hotels, retail entities, UN agencies, and international humanitarian organizations.

South Sudan gained its independence in 2011 and is the world's youngest country.

The Philippine Embassy in Nairobi, Kenya oversees the Philippines' relations with South Sudan.