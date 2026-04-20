Petrobras President Magda Chambriard has been confirmed as a speaker at the upcoming Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) Conference and Exhibition - taking place September 9-10 with a pre-conference day on September 8. Building on a series of deals signed between Angola and Brazil in recent months, Chambriard’s participation cements the re-entry of a major deepwater operator into Angola and the strengthening of South Atlantic upstream partnerships.

Chambriard’s participation comes at a time when Petrobras is renewing its engagement with Angola. In 2025, the company signed two deals, marking its return to the market and commitment to assessing exploration opportunities. A May 2025 deal with Angola’s national oil company (NOC) Sonangol signaled the start of research and development activities between the companies, outlining bilateral cooperation in the fields of oil, gas and associated sectors. This followed an agreement signed between Petrobras and Angola’s upstream regulator the National Oil, Gas&Biofuels Agency in March 2025 for the joint study of offshore acreage in Angola.

These agreements collectively signal more than just Petrobras’ return to Angola: they reflect a broader geopolitical and industry shift toward South–South cooperation in energy development. In March 2026, Brazil’s Ministry of Mines and Energy signed an MoU with Angola’s Ministry of Energy and Water, formalizing a joint agenda focused on the exchange of experiences, institutional development and the strengthening of public policies between the nations. The agreement aims to advance cooperation in energy planning, power generation and transmission as well as capacity building, supporting Angolan electrification. While the deal reflects opportunities for collaboration in energy, it is the oil and gas sector that Angola-Brazil cooperation truly stands out.

Given their geological similarities, Angola and Brazil are well positioned to leverage cross-Atlantic cooperation to strengthen their respective oil and gas markets. For its part, Brazil represents one of the world’s most prolific deepwater markets, with projects such as the Lula oilfield in the Santos Basin established as the world’s largest ultra-deepwater fields. By 2030, over 600 wells are expected to be drilled at Lula, with Brazil’s national production forecasted to reach 4.9 million bpd by 2032.

Angola features similar geological potential, with the same salt tectonics and conjugate-margin petroleum systems witnessed on the African side of the Atlantic. Strong geology and competitive fiscals have strengthened Angola’s attractiveness as a deepwater player, with ongoing exploration and production programs cementing the country’s status as a leading deepwater producer. TotalEnergies and ExxonMobil recently signed a Principles Agreement for the allocation of four blocks in the Benguela and Namibe basins, bringing renewed momentum to deepwater exploration efforts. Azule Energy plans to drill the Kiando prospect at Block 47 in 2026, while Shell recently farmed into ultra-deepwater Blocks 49 and 50.

For Petrobras, leveraging experiences gained in Brazil could support Angola’s deepwater drive. As the company strengthens its position in the Angolan market, Chambriard’s presence at AOG 2026 underscores the growing importance of Brazil–Angola cooperation in shaping the future of deepwater oil and gas development in the South Atlantic.

AOG 2026 provides a strategic platform for these discussions, bringing together NOCs, international operators, investors and policymakers to shape the next phase of Angola’s oil and gas development. Petrobras’ renewed engagement in Angola, combined with strengthening government-to-government cooperation between Brazil and Angola, signals growing momentum around joint development, knowledge sharing and cross-Atlantic investment.