A new six-year partnership between the World Bank Group and Papua New Guinea aims to support the reforms and investments necessary to create jobs, improve services, and help build a foundation of lasting resilience.

The World Bank Group’s Board of Executive Directors approved the new Country Partnership Framework (CPF) on February 17, 2026, setting the direction for World Bank Group support through 2031 in line with the government’s own development priorities.

Papua New Guinea is rich in natural resources but faces significant challenges to turn this wealth into better living conditions for all Papua New Guineans. With most of the population living in remote areas and limited access to basic infrastructure, expanding opportunity beyond the extractive sector and strengthening institutions will be critical.

The CPF puts jobs at the center and focuses on four priorities: building skills and human capital, connecting communities to basic infrastructure, strengthening economic governance, and supporting private sector growth and economic diversification. Agriculture is a key area, with strong potential to create jobs if productivity and access to markets improve.

The new partnership will invest in education, health, and nutrition, critical in a country where the Human Capital Index stands at 0.42, while expanding access to electricity, roads and basic infrastructure so rural communities can participate more fully in the economy. It will also support reforms to improve transparency in the management of resource revenues, ensuring public funds are better directed toward people and infrastructure.

“Papua New Guinea has immense natural wealth and extraordinary human potential,” said Han Fraeters, World Bank Director for Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, and Vanuatu. “Turning that potential into tangible development outcomes and opportunities for all Papua New Guineans is the challenge ahead. We look forward to supporting practical reforms and investments that create jobs, strengthen institutions, and contribute to a more resilient and secure Papua New Guinea.”

The CPF includes an estimated US$1.2 billion financing envelope over six years from the World Bank Group. Together, the World Bank Group will help mobilize private capital, strengthen economic governance, and improve transparency and management of resource revenues so that growth delivers greater benefits for Papua New Guineans.