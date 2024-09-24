The Presiding Officers of Parliament, Ms Thoko Didiza, Speaker of the National Assembly, and Ms Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, join the country in commemorating Heritage Day.

Today, as a country, we draw inspiration from the words on our National Coat of Arms, !ke e: /xarra //ke, written in the Khoisan language of the /Xam people, meaning diverse people unite. Ours is a diverse nation woven by various cultures, customs, and languages that make us unique. These are constant reminders that our unity, even in our diversity, is our strength as a country.

On this day, the Presiding Officers note that Heritage Day is also a time to remember and take pride in what unites us – our Constitution. Our Bill of Rights, which is a cornerstone of our democracy, states that no person may be discriminated against based on their ethnicity, belief, culture, language, or birth.

In a time when many countries are often divided by culture, ethnicity and language, we have continued to show resilience and embrace our differences as a country. The last 30 years of democracy are also testament to the significant progress in developing our shared heritage as a country.

As the democratic Parliament, we have committed a considerable amount of time to pass laws as redress to the harm caused by the Western and colonial culture, which dismissed Indigenous African heritage as primitive and having no cultural significance.

To transform South Africa’s heritage landscape, the democratic government, and the democratic Parliament in particular, focused on developing laws that enabled policy change and created institutions that would address colonialism’s effects on social justice and nation-building.

This Heritage Day takes place at a time when significant progress is being made in rebuilding the damaged buildings of our Parliament. This crucial people’s project will preserve and promote the nation’s diverse heritage while recognising the National Assembly Chamber’s historical value in reflecting the country's aesthetic and cultural legacy. The new design incorporates modern engineering while respecting the building’s original significance, with features like a raised structure that allows the public to connect with the land beneath.

This project exemplifies the principles of the National Heritage Resources Act, which emphasises that heritage is unique, precious, and central to shaping our cultural identity. The restoration not only safeguards the National Assembly's historical and architectural integrity but also serves as a powerful symbol of unity in diversity. By blending historical value, indigenous knowledge, and modern innovation, the new National Assembly Chamber will continue to affirm South Africa’s rich heritage and inspire future generations to uphold the values of democracy and cultural unity.

Recently, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has recognised South Africa’s investment in the promotion and preservation of heritage by declaring the Pleistocene Occupation Sites of South Africa and the inscription of sites termed Human Rights, Liberation and Reconciliation: Nelson Mandela Legacy Sites as World Heritage Sites. The addition of these two sites means South Africa is now home to 12 of the 1 223 sites on the World Heritage List.

“Today, let us celebrate our unity in diversity, unique cultures, related artefacts, music, and variety of food. Those who came before us left us with a proud heritage, and our current generation is responsible for celebrating and preserving it. Let us continue strengthening our commitment to preserving our living heritage and work collectively towards a brighter, more inclusive future for South Africa.”