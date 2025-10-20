Lawmakers have hailed the late former Kenyan Prime Minister, Raila Amollo Odinga for his Pan Africanism spirit saying that he was a leader revered across Africa and the whole world.

Odinga died in India on Wednesday, 15 October 2025 after he reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest.

He was laid to rest on Sunday, 19 October 2025 in his ancestral home in Bondo, near Lake Victoria, Western Kenya.

Members of Parliament paid tribute to Raila Odinga during the plenary sitting on Monday, 20 October 2025.

In his communication, Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa said that Raila Odinga contributed towards the development and promotion of democracy across Africa.

“He was a true statesman, a Pan Africanist and he was a good friend of Uganda, a good friend of the region and we shall miss him. Our condolences to the people of Kenya, Africa and the world at large,” Tayebwa said.

The Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Joel Ssenyonyi described Odinga as a political giant who fought for his country’s democracy.

“Odinga sought to become President of Kenya and it did not happen but his contribution to Kenya’s democracy is indelible. We do sympathise with his family and the people of Kenya”, Ssenyonyi said.

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Nobert Mao applauded Odinga for championing the East African Community integration.

“Those of you who were here in the previous parliaments, there were two bodies; the Great Lakes Parliamentary Forum on Peace and the Parliamentary Network on World Bank. The late Raila Odinga was a key promoter of those bodies,” Mao said.

Tororo District Woman Representative, Hon. Sarah Opendi said that Odinga shaped the politics of Kenya adding that his counsel was valuable to Kenya’s presidents.

“No president ruled Kenya without engaging with Odinga, little wonder he was commonly referred to as Baba. There is a lot that we can learn from him, there was unity in Kenya, everybody was mourning”, said Opendi.

She added that Odinga will be remembered for advocating for infrastructural development in East Africa, especially the Standard Gauge Railway.

Odinga who died aged 80 was an avid opposition leader, who became Prime Minister in 2008. His political journey saw him form alliances with former Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta in 2018 and incumbent President, William Ruto in 2024.