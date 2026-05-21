PAC Capital Limited (www.PACCapitalLtd.com), a leading investment banking and financial advisory firm in Nigeria, has been honoured with seven distinguished awards across two globally recognised platforms, further solidifying its position as a market leader in capital markets, advisory, and cross-border investment solutions.

At the Gazet International Awards 2026, PAC Capital Limited emerged winner in five categories:

Best Investment Banking&Financial Advisory Firm – Nigeria 2026

Excellence in Capital Markets&Fundraising Solutions – Nigeria 2026

Best Debt&Equity Capital Advisory Firm – Nigeria 2026

Excellence in Cross-Border Investment&Capital Solutions – Africa 2026

Outstanding Infrastructure&Project Finance Advisory Firm – Africa 2026

In addition, the firm was recognised by World Business Outlook Awards 2026 with two major honours:

Most Preferred Investment Banking Firm Nigeria 2026

Best Investment Banking and Advisory Firm Nigeria 2026

These recognitions underscore PAC Capital’s strong institutional capacity, robust regulatory foundation, and consistent delivery of innovative financial solutions across Equity Capital Markets, Debt Capital Markets, and specialised finance and advisory services.

Commenting on the achievement, Humphrey Oriakhi, Managing Director stated:

"This multi-award recognition is both humbling and affirming. It reflects the deliberate strategy we have pursued to build a resilient, full-service investment banking platform capable of delivering complex, high-impact transactions across markets. As we continue to deepen our footprint in Africa and expand across Global Africa, our focus remains on creating sustainable value for our clients and stakeholders through innovation, discipline, and strong execution."

PAC Capital’s recognition reflects its extensive footprint across key African markets, supported by strong partnerships with multilateral institutions, global investors, and strategic allies. The firm’s involvement across diverse sectors—including oil and gas, power and energy, infrastructure, aviation, information technology, and the public sector—demonstrates its versatility and depth in delivering tailored financial solutions.

Bolarinwa Sanni, Executive Director, PAC Capital Limited:

"These awards speak to the strength of our client relationships and our ability to consistently deliver tailored financial solutions in an increasingly dynamic market environment. We have built a reputation for excellence across capital markets, advisory, and project finance by staying responsive to client needs and maintaining the highest standards of professionalism. We are proud of this milestone and even more excited about the opportunities ahead."

As a founding member of Nigeria’s OTC securities trading platform and a registered Issuing House and Bonds Listing Member with FMDQ, PAC Capital continues to uphold some of the highest regulatory and governance standards within the Nigerian financial services industry.