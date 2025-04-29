Ookla (www.Ookla.com), a global connectivity intelligence company, has released an insightful analysis of fixed network performance in Morocco (https://apo-opa.co/44J37o0) and its readiness to support the influx of tourists and the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) sporting event.

The report sheds light on the performance of fixed broadband in key tourist cities and the speed of Wi-Fi in top hotels in Morocco, offering valuable insights as the country prepares for the summer tourist season and to host the AFCON from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026. Ookla’s examination of Wi-Fi performance in the country’s premier hotels highlights how the infrastructure is adapting to meet the demands of high-speed internet connectivity, supporting guests and football fans during their stay.

The report showcases the ongoing growth of Morocco’s fixed telecom sector, driven by fibre optic deployments, which are rapidly improving network performance. The fixed wired broadband market has grown significantly, reaching nearly 2.6 million connections by September 2024, up from over 1.6 million in 2019, according to the Moroccan telecom regulator (ANRT).

“Our analysis reveals the ongoing transformation of Morocco’s digital infrastructure, which will play a crucial role in supporting the influx of tourists and international events such as the Africa Cup of Nations and the 2030 FIFA World Cup. With continued investment in fibre and the upcoming 5G rollout, Morocco is boosting its appeal as a tourist destination, especially for travellers who prioritize seamless online access.”, said Karim Yaici, Lead Industry Analyst for the Middle East and Africa at Ookla.

Ookla’s report sets forth a series of invaluable insights. According to Speedtest Intelligence® (https://apo-opa.co/4iA3Nzh) data, Morocco’s leading cities, Rabat and Casablanca, are at the forefront of fixed broadband performance. These cities recorded median broadband speeds of 36.55 Mbps and 35.57 Mbps, respectively, in Q4 2024.

Furthermore, Wi-Fi performance in luxury hotels in Agadir and Marrakesh are setting a high standard. Hotels such as The View, Hotel Riu Palace Tikida, and La Mamounia are leading the way, delivering excellent Wi-Fi performance with median download speeds of 72.27 Mbps, 55.72 Mbps, and 54.64 Mbps, respectively. Despite lower broadband speeds in these cities, the Wi-Fi in these top hotels far outperforms its peers in other cities with higher overall broadband speeds.

Casablanca and Rabat offer strong fixed broadband performance, but some of their five-star hotels face challenges in delivering high-quality Wi-Fi service. These properties, which are likely connected to fibre networks, deliver limited Wi-Fi performance. Potential causes include outdated or misconfigured access points. Optimising equipment placements and upgrading systems could enhance guest experience by reducing congestion and improving connectivity.

The broadband market in Morocco is poised for significant growth, driven by fibre deployment and plans for a 5G technology rollout. The Moroccan government’s ‘Maroc Digital 2030’ initiative, with a budget of USD 1 billion, aims to connect 4.4 million households with fibre by the end of 2025 and reach 5.6 million households and 6300 government institutions by 2030. This expansion, along with the launch of 5G services this year promises to improve overall internet connectivity and strengthen the telecom sector in Morocco, providing a strong foundation for the tourism and hospitality industries.

As Morocco prepares for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2030 FIFA World Cup, these advancements in fixed broadband and Wi-Fi infrastructure are crucial for ensuring that both visitors and athletes experience the best in network performance.

Read the full report here (https://apo-opa.co/44J37o0).

