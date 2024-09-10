One year since Storm Daniel ravaged Libya's eastern coast, claiming over 5,900 lives and displacing more than 44,000 people, humanitarian needs remain alarmingly high. Five leading international aid agencies, including Acted, International Medical Corps (IMC), the International Rescue Committee (IRC), the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), and Premiere Urgence Internationale (PUI), stress the urgent need for continued emergency interventions and long-term recovery strategies to support the affected communities.

In a newly released brief, these organizations outline the ongoing challenges faced by flood-affected communities. Despite initial emergency responses, the devastation caused by the floods has left critical gaps in essential services. The brief reveals that while work to rebuild the affected areas is ongoing, social, economic and educational needs persist. Numerous families continue to face challenges in obtaining essential necessities, with many displaced people living in precarious conditions.

Jared Rowell, IRC’s Country Director in Libya, says, “The impact of Storm Daniel continues to reverberate through the communities in Libya. Our efforts to provide medical care and rebuild essential health services have been critical, but, needs remain for strengthened healthcare and comprehensive mental health services to ensure a resilient recovery.”

Key Findings:

1. WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene): Water station and desalination plant rehabilitation, water tank installation, clean water trucking, and borehole maintenance have provided essential water access to thousands, but significant work remains to ensure all communities have reliable access. Healthcare facilities face critical water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) challenges, including poor water quality, inadequate sanitation, and hygiene supply shortages, putting both patients and workers at risk. Communities also struggle with inconsistent access to clean water and insufficient sanitation, affecting public health and increasing household costs. Urgent action is needed to restore WASH infrastructure, provide safe drinking water, and raise hygiene awareness.

Thomas Whitworth, NRC’s Country Director in Libya, says, “Ensuring that families have access to safe water is not just about survival; it is about restoring dignity and enabling communities to rebuild. We call on the international community to continue supporting these essential recovery efforts.”

2. Health care and Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS): Over 85,000 medical consultations have been conducted by the iNGOs, and 12 health facilities renovated, but health risks and shortages of essential medicines persist, particularly for women and children. A severe lack of qualified healthcare staff continues to impact primary and secondary centers, with urgent needs for medical care, supplies, and personnel, especially in reproductive health. In areas like Derna, residents must travel over 60 kilometers for essential services, posing challenges, particularly for those with disabilities. Additionally, new graduates lack proper training programs, deterring them from working in healthcare facilities. Mental health consultations and MHPSS activities continue to be critical to support communities rebuild their lives.

Talal Burnaz, IMC’s Country Director in Libya, says,“International Medical Corps and other iNGOs swiftly responded to the flooding crisis by providing essential healthcare services and supporting various health facilities. However, the need is still there, and it is crucial to maintain this level of support during the recovery phase while simultaneously strengthening the healthcare system to ensure continued service for the affected population.”

3. Shelter and Livelihood: Thousands of non-food item kits and cash assistance have been distributed, but many displaced families still lack adequate shelter. Psychosocial support, especially for children, need scaling up as health workers continue to see cases of trauma, grief, and anxiety. The loss of male guardians has left many women and children as heads of households, while the loss of homes and land disrupts income stability and access to basic needs like hygiene items and food.

Audrey Brenot, Acted’s Country Director, says, “From rehabilitating schools to providing cash assistance, we are committed to helping families regain stability and rebuild their lives. However, more support is needed to meet the ongoing needs.”

The brief highlights the need for a more unified approach that includes international agencies, local authorities, and civil society organizations to streamline efforts and avoid duplication. Establishing clear communication protocols and efficient approval processes is crucial to enhancing the effectiveness of the humanitarian response.

Camille Saulnier, PUI’s Head of Mission in Libya, says, “The involvement of local communities is essential to the success of our humanitarian response. By training community health volunteers and ensuring access to clean water, we are empowering Libyans to take charge of their recovery. But we must not lose sight of the fact that this is a marathon, not a sprint.”

As Libya moves into the second year after the disaster, the coalition of aid agencies emphasizes that the recovery process is not just about rebuilding infrastructure; it is fundamentally about rebuilding lives. They stress the importance of increased international support to bridge the gap between emergency relief and sustainable development. This includes investing in critical infrastructure rehabilitation, enhancing local capacity through targeted training and resource allocation, and ensuring that communities are resilient against future disasters.

The coalition calls on the international community to remain engaged and committed to supporting Libya’s ongoing journey towards recovery and stability, recognizing that the road ahead requires sustained and coordinated efforts.