His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik received, one by one, at Al Barakah Palace today, the credentials of eight Ambassadors appointed to the Sultanate of Oman.

His Majesty received the credentials of the following Ambassadors:

Eitvydas Bajarünas, Ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania to Oman,

Ingrid Amer, Ambassador of the Republic of Estonia to Oman,

Gerard Cunningham, Ambassador of the Republic of Ireland to Oman,

Mohammad Habibu Tijani, Ambassador of the Republic of Ghana to the Sultanate of Oman,

Anu-Eerika Viljanen, Ambassador of the Republic of Finland to Oman,

Dr Nelson Yemil Chaben Labadie, Ambassador of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay to Oman,

and Petra Menander, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to Oman.

During their meetings with His Majesty, the Ambassadors conveyed the greetings of the leaders of their countries to His Majesty and their wishes for good health, happiness and a long life for His Majesty and for continued development, prosperity and growth for the Omani people.

They said they were happy and honoured to present their credentials to His Majesty, assuring him of their utmost efforts to promote relations between their countries and the Sultanate to serve the mutual interests of the Omani people and the peoples of their countries.

His Majesty welcomed the Ambassadors and thanked the leaders of their countries for their greetings and good wishes. His Majesty assured them that they would receive all support from His Majesty, the Government and people of Oman in the performance of their duties.

The ceremony was attended by the Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court, the Foreign Minister of Oman, the Commander of the Omani Royal Guard, the Chief of Royal Protocol and His Majesty's military escort.