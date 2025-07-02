Oman's Foreign Minister, Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, Foreign Minister and Dr Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt, held a joint press conference marking the conclusion of the 16th session of the Omani-Egyptian Joint Committee in Cairo.

During the press conference, Sayyid Badr expressed full alignment with his Egyptian counterpart regarding Omani-Egyptian cooperation matters and both countries' positions on regional issues. He noted both countries' commitment to enhancing trade, strengthening the role of the Business Council, and increasing mutual investments, while praising the contributions of the Egyptian community to Oman's development.

On regional matters, he emphasised Oman's support for Egypt's efforts to halt the aggression on Gaza, reject forced displacement attempts, and adhere to the two-state solution leading to an independent Palestinian state.

Sayyid Badr reiterated Oman's support for Egypt's position on the Renaissance Dam issue, stressing the importance of respecting Arab states' sovereignty and territorial integrity while rejecting all forms of foreign interference in their internal affairs.

He also stated that resuming negotiations on the Iranian nuclear issue is essential for regional stability, underscoring the importance of confidence-building measures to avoid escalation and to reach a fair, consensual solution to this issue while focusing efforts on regional development and cooperation.