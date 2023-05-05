Ahead of the FIFA (www.FIFA.com) U-20 World Cup Argentina 2023™, which kicks off on 20th May, FIFA will be launching the Official Song of the tournament on 12th May.

The song, titled "Glorious", was written by Indonesian electronic trio Weird Genius, and performed together with young Indonesian superstars Lyodra, Tiara Andini, and Ziva Magnolya. The song will serve as the anthemic backdrop to the drama, thrills, and excitements of the tournament.

A teaser for the song was launched today, available across various social media; namely FIFA+ and the artist’s social channels, and provides a window in to the full beat that will go live on 12th May.

Weird Genius, rising stars within Asia, have accumulated more than 2.2 million subscribers on YouTube and regularly welcome more than 1 million listeners on Spotify every month.

They are three-time Asian Music Industry Award winners, and their hit ‘Lathi’ was Indonesia’s most searched song on Google in 2020.

Lyodra, Tiara Andini and Ziva Magnolya are three of Indonesia’s most popular top young superstars. Their albums and singles have gone viral multiple times, reaching the top of various music and digital-streaming platform charts repeatedly.

Combined, they boast over 4.5 million subscribers on YouTube and 17.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify. They have also won an assortment of local and international music awards, such as the Anugerah Musik Indonesia award and the Mnet Asian Music Award.

The FIFA U-20 World Cup Argentina 2023™ will be the first time this tournament will be held in South America since Colombia 2011. The event will be held from 20th May to 11th June 2023, with matches taking place across four venues in four cities across Argentina.

The song will be available on streaming services from 12th May: https://apo-opa.info/3AYRDwC

Contact for African media:

AfricanMedia@fifa.org