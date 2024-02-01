President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has commended the National Organizing Committee (NOC) for successfully organizing the Non- Aligned Movement (NAM) and G-77 +China Summits that were held in Uganda recently. “I thank Nakyobe and her team as well as the super supervisor Nakadama, Nabbanja and everybody who was involved. Thank you very much,” President Museveni said. The President made the remarks yesterday 31st January 2024 as he hosted the NOC members at State House Entebbe. The NOC was headed by Ms. Lucy Nakyobe, the Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet. President Museveni thanked God for always blessing Uganda, citing it as one of the reasons why the summits were a success. “First of all I thank God for the blessings which he gives Uganda including this one but also I can think of four letters- “VIPP” and these are Vision, Ideology, Patriotism and Prioritization. These are practices which have guided the NRM ever since the student days,” he said. “Now by the NRM rejecting this sectarianism of religion, tribe, race; that is how you get all the Sudhirs, the Chinese, Indians, the Arabs, the Africans of all these countries who are here. So, you can see that the vision plays a role in bringing all these people here.” President Museveni also encouraged the committee and Ugandans at large to utilise the benefits of the summits to contribute to the development of the country. “We should not only host a good conference but make a good contribution to the content of the work of NAM and G-77 by taking advantage of things which are already happening on the ground because I'm telling you South to South investment is already taking place, so it is a question of acquainting what is already happening,” he advised. The 3rd Deputy Prime Minister, Rt.Hon. Rukia Nakadama said as leaders they are committed to continuous improvement to ensure that Uganda remains an inspiration for successful international gatherings like NAM and G-77 Summits. “Once again I thank you all the members of the organizing committee and the participating nations and of course H.E the President of the Republic of Uganda and Maama who were also behind this team to see that everything goes on right,” Rt.Hon. Nakadama said. “Let us use this occasion to celebrate our accomplishments, learn from our experiences and strengthen our resolve for future endeavours,” she added. Ms. Nakyobe thanked President Museveni for giving them an opportunity to serve on the organizing committee. “This luncheon speaks great volumes for what is on the heart of Mzee and Maama. It means that they are very happy, and they have appreciated what we have done. Thank you Mzee for entrusting us with this work and I want to thank all of you for doing what you ought to have done,” Ms. Nakyobe said. “Mzee this is a very big recognition to us the committee and we don't take it for granted because very many people have done good things, but they don't get the kind of appreciation that we have got.” Ms. Nakyobe also hailed the members of the National Organizing Committee for their hard work and dedication that enabled the two summits to become a success. “I would also like to congratulate Mzee upon achieving the chairmanship of NAM and G-77. The summits were so good that everybody was so happy and appreciative.”