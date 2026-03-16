Nominations for the African Energy Awards are officially open, with entries open until May 30. Taking place during the upcoming African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies Conference and Exhibition - scheduled for October 12-16, 2026, in Cape Town - the awards celebrate the companies, projects and individuals driving innovation, investment and impact across Africa’s energy landscape.

Held as one of the flagship moments of AEW: Invest in African Energies, the awards recognize excellence across the continent’s oil, gas and broader energy value chain. The opening of nominations marks the start of the search for this year’s most outstanding industry leaders and achievements.

Visit www.AECWeek.com to submit your nomination!

“As our industry evolves, it is critical that we recognize the people and organizations making a tangible difference across the continent. We encourage stakeholders from across the sector to submit their nominations and help spotlight the excellence driving African energy forward,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber.

Mohammed S. Barkindo Lifetime Achievement Award (non-voting category)

The Mohammed S. Barkindo Lifetime Achievement Award – the highest distinction in the industry – celebrates individuals who have made remarkable and lasting contributions to the oil, gas and energy sectors in Africa. The award celebrates the visionary leadership, innovation and profound impact of individuals, recognizing their tireless dedication and unwavering commitment to growth.

Lifetime Achievement Award (non-voting category)

Recognizing an individual whose career has left a lasting mark on Africa’s energy industry, the Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes decades of leadership, dedication and influence in advancing the development of the continent’s energy sector. The recipient has not only played a pivotal role in their respective field, but impacted policy, driven investment and strengthened industry collaboration - leaving a legacy that continues to guide the African energy industry’s growth.

Energy Person of the Year (non-voting category)

The Energy Person of the Year award celebrates an individual who has made significant and impactful contributions to the energy sector. It recognizes exceptional leadership, visionary thinking and a commitment to driving progress and innovation within the industry. The recipient's efforts have substantially advanced the energy landscape, benefiting both their organization and the broader community.

Exploration&Production Leader of the Year

Recognizing outstanding leadership and innovation in upstream exploration and production, this award honors individuals driving new production and discoveries in Africa’s energy sector. Nominees demonstrate exceptional vision and operational excellence in unlocking the continent’s hydrocarbon potential and new production

Gas Monetization Award

This award recognizes companies and projects revolutionizing gas monetization in Africa to bridge the energy poverty gap. It honors innovative strategies and successful commercialization efforts that demonstrate outstanding leadership in maximizing the value of gas resources.

Deal of the Year

The Deal of the Year award recognizes the most transformative and impactful deal in the energy sector ­– honoring excellence in negotiation, strategic alignment, innovation and collaboration ­– and celebrates deals that drive advancements in energy and economic growth.

International Service Provider of the Year

The International Service Provider of the Year award celebrates an exceptional service provider that has demonstrated outstanding commitment and innovation in supporting Africa's energy industry. The award honors service providers who have demonstrated a deep understanding of the industry's challenges and opportunities, offering tailored solutions that drive efficiency, productivity and sustainability in the energy sector.

African Service Provider of the Year

The African Service Provider of the Year recognizes an indigenous firm that has demonstrated excellence in supporting the continent’s energy industry through high-quality services, technical expertise and operational reliability. From enabling project development to strengthening supply chains to enhancing efficiency and driving projects forward, the recipient of the African Service Provider of the Year has demonstrated African expertise in an ever-changing industry.

African Local Content Champion

This award celebrates an organization that has demonstrated exceptional dedication and success in promoting and implementing local content initiatives in Africa's energy sector. The award recognizes champions who have gone above and beyond to ensure that the benefits of the energy industry are shared equitably, fostering inclusive growth and prosperity across the continent

International Local Content Champion

This International Local Content Champion award honors international companies and partners that have made a significant impact in advancing local content objectives across Africa. The nominated firms have fostered meaningful partnerships, invested in capacity-building programs and empowered local talent and suppliers to support long-term economic growth in the communities where they operate.

Reformer&Change Maker of the Year Award

This award honors a government or public sector entity that has demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment to reforming the energy sector in Africa. It recognizes the efforts of governments and public sector institutions that have driven change, fostering an enabling environment for energy growth, economic development, and social progress.

CSR Project of the Year

The CSR Project of the Year award recognizes a standout corporate social responsibility initiative within Africa’s energy sector that has delivered measurable social, economic or environmental impact. It honors projects that go beyond compliance to actively uplift communities, support sustainable development and demonstrate a long-term commitment to responsible energy practices.

Media Personality or Agency of the Year

This award acknowledges outstanding achievements in journalism, communication and media coverage within the energy sector. It celebrates individuals or media organizations demonstrating exceptional storytelling, in-depth analysis, and effective communication of energy-related topics to a wide audience.

Technology Innovator of the Year

The Technology Innovator of the Year celebrates an organization that has introduced groundbreaking technologies which continue to transform the African energy landscape. Through the deployment of solutions that enhance efficiency, sustainability and operational performance across the industry, the recipient has reshaped the sector, supporting the development of a more resilient and future-ready energy ecosystem in Africa.