On November 22, 2022, H.E. Ambassador Abdullahi SHEHU met with Prof. Grigory Roitberg, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Honored Doctor of the Russian Federation, President of JSC “Medicine”.

Ambassador Shehu got acquainted with the work of the clinic JSC “Medicine” (Clinic of Academician Roitberg) during an introductory tour of facilities of the clinic, which was specially prepared for Mr. Ambassador.

The clinic ‘Medicina” which was founded in 1990 is the first clinic in Russia accredited according to international JCI standards and now the best private clinic in Moscow. During the meeting, possible options for cooperation in the field of medicine, medical research, training for Nigerian specialists, etc. were discussed. The Ambassador stressed the need for Russian entrepreneurs also in the field of medicine to enter the Nigerian market to develop a practical roadmap which will guide their activities in the country. This is to strengthen cooperation between Nigeria and Russia.

Agreements were reached on the exchange of proposals for further specific cooperation, which could be useful for both countries.