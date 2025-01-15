Responding to the killing of more than 40 civilians by Boko Haram during an attack on farming communities in Borno state north-east Nigeria on 12 January, Isa Sanusi, Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, said:

“Amnesty International strongly condemns the executions of these civilians which, once again, shows Boko Haram’s utter disregard for the sanctity of human life and for rules of international humanitarian law. Boko Haram must be held to account for its years of atrocities, including war crimes.

“Our findings show that Boko Haram rounded up the farmers and fishermen, separated the men and shot them at close range. Those who attempted to flee were pursued and killed while dozens more were injured. A search for dead bodies is still ongoing while a mass burial is being planned for those killed.

“As well as killings targeting civilians, Boko Haram continues to abduct women and girls and extensively loot property. The fact that such atrocities remain commonplace shows that more needs to be done to protect civilians and ensure that families of victims receive reparation and justice.”

Background

Boko Haram fighters executed over 40 farmers and fishermen at Dumba community near Baga Borno state northeast. A resident of Baga told Amnesty International that dozens of people have been injured and many are missing. Those killed have been buried. Since 2020 Boko Haram has been targeting farmers and farmers around the Lake Chad. The armed conflict in northeast Nigeria has been ongoing since at least 2011 and it has created a humanitarian crisis, with more than 2,000,000 people displaced, according to the UN. Amnesty International has repeatedly documented crimes under international law and other serious violations of international human rights and humanitarian law committed by both Boko Haram and the Nigerian military in the context of the conflict in northeast Nigeria.