Poor sanitation and overcrowded facilities that leave little to no privacy for inmates at the Magwi Prison have been long overdue for replacement.

This week, thanks to joint efforts by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and implementing partner, the Community Initiative for Development Association (CIDA), construction has begun on a new facility in this conflict-prone county in Eastern Equatoria state.

“It is our hope that the new cells for women, men and juvenile offenders, as well as the office spaces, will provide a protective environment for prison officers and inmates, in which dignity and human rights are respected,” said Anthony Nwapa, a Human Rights Officer at the UN Peacekeeping mission’s UNMISS Torit Field Office.

Once completed, the new prison is expected to reduce overcrowding, ensure human rights standards are adhered to, and minimize attempts to escape incarceration.

“Prisons should provide detainees with a second chance at life through rehabilitation programmes. To do this, inmates must be able to serve out their sentences with dignity so that they can hope to be fully reintegrated into society,” explained Abdalla Hassen Adidi, Director General, state Ministry of Local Government and Law Enforcement Agencies.

“This project has started precisely when we need it the most, with criminality rising in our neighbourhoods,” added Aldo Ojara Akwilino, Magwi’s paramount chief.

Construction is set to finish in around five months, after which, Mr Nwapa says, it will be handed over to the local authorities.

“The new prison facility is part of UNMISS’ Quick Impact Projects programme, where we fund small-scale projects that have a big impact in terms of addressing urgent public needs. Once we hand it over to authorities, it’s up to them and community members to ensure that the facility remains in good condition and serves its purpose.”

After years of civil war, such projects are crucial for lasting peace in South Sudan.

“The prison construction in Magwi aims to address gaps in the justice system such as human rights violations, weak law enforcement and slow court proceedings, all of which contribute to overcrowded prisons and police cells. Any initiative that strengthens the rule of law while keeping in mind the rights of prisoners is critical for communities to look forward to a better future,” said Grace John Kenyi, Executive Director, CIDA.

“That’s why we partner with UNMISS to implement and deliver such projects.”