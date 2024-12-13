New data from global communications platform Infobip (www.Infobip.com) shows customers prefer conversational experiences on the day of Black Friday. Infobip recorded new levels of total customer communications interactions on its platform this year, with 3.4bn interactions on the day of Black Friday, representing a 26% increase compared to last year. From the total number of interactions, the company identified 1.8bn coming from messaging interactions on its platform, up from 1.7bn last year.

Infobip’s analysis reveals SMS, E-mail, and WhatsApp are the three most preferred channels on Black Friday, recording more than 1.6bn interactions during the day. This analysis reinforces Infobip’s position as the largest messaging platform worldwide, trusted for its reliability during the shopping season.

Infobip also reveals that, in this year’s Black Friday, Retail&eCommerce and Finance industries are among the top five sectors generating interactions on the platform, presenting increases of 42% and 36%, respectively, compared to last year.

As predicted, Infobip’s data shows that Black Friday sales extended across the entire month of November. Interactions throughout the month were higher than last year as brands sought to attract consumers looking for discounts pre-Christmas.

Ivan Ostojić, Chief Business Officer at Infobip, said: “Consumers are increasingly seeking personalized and conversational experiences with brands. Moreover, brands’ focus on hyper-personalization has helped drive these interactions, which we expect will have boosted sales. Our research also highlights that traditional Black Friday discount days now typically stretch across November, with a significant spike in interactions as retailers and eCommerce firms target cost-conscious consumers this year.”

About Infobip:

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip’s omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and ‘things’ in 6 continents connected to over 9,700+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić, Roberto Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.

