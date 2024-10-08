Women who have suffered gender-based violence (GBV) need a range of services, from health care to psychological support to finding ways to make a living. A new centre in The Gambia pulls together all of those services, in the One-Stop Shop Entrepreneurship and Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Support Center in Farafenni.

Built by the International Trade Centre (ITC) and the United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency, UNFPA, the centre aims to address both economic and social challenges.

This initiative supports entrepreneurship, cross-border trade and survivors of violence.

‘Our vision for this center is to be a hub for nurturing business ideas, addressing GBV issues and fostering economic growth,’ said ITC country representative Baboucarr Sallah. ‘ITC remains committed to working with partners to advance women and youth economic empowerment for national development.’

The centre offers training to help women register a business, and to help them package and label their goods professionally so they can make better sales. Supporting these small businesses helps create desperately needed jobs.

The centre was built in partnership with the Kerewan Area Council, Gambia Investment and Export Promotion Agency (GIEPA) and Gambia Association for Local Government Authorities.

Some $100,000 in funding was provided by the United Nations Trust Fund for Human Security and the United Nations Migration Multi-Partner Trust Fund.

"The launch of this center is not just the unveiling of a building, it is the opening of sets of opportunities. The center will support small businesses and provide services to those affected by GBV." Madi Kambai, GIEPA, Director

Many women in the region work as cross-border traders. The centre provides them with crucial trade information and resources through a Trade Information and Border Assistance Office.

In addition, the centre provides health, legal and psycho-social services to survivors in a safe space, with a view to promoting prevention as well as justice and healing.

‘This center is more than just an economic initiative,’ said UNFPA Country Representative Ndeye Rose Sarr. ‘It is also a safe space for survivors of gender-based violence, providing comprehensive support services in collaboration with local authorities and partners.’

The facilities of the center include a training room, shared offices for business support organizations, consultation rooms for GBV survivors, a meeting room and an innovation hub.

UN Resident Coordinator Karl Frederick said the centre ‘is a powerful testament to our shared commitment to private sector development, women and youth socio-economic empowerment and improving resilience of vulnerable communities.’