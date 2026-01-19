Network International (Network) (https://www.Network.ae), a leading fintech company in the Middle East and Africa, has signed a strategic processing agreement with Saudi Sudanese Bank, one of Sudan’s prominent financial institutions. The partnership marks an important milestone in Network International’s expansion in the country, reinforcing its commitment to driving modern, secure, and inclusive payment infrastructure across the region.

Under the agreement, Network International will provide Saudi Sudanese Bank with a full suite of end-to-end digital payment processing services, including Mastercard Sponsorship, prepaid issuing, and a range of value-added services designed to support the bank’s digital ambitions.

Saudi Sudanese Bank has created a strong foundation for cross-border economic activity. Building on this progress, the strategic partnership with Network will introduce advanced fintech solutions to modernise the local financial ecosystem, improve trade settlement efficiency, and create new investment channels between the two markets.

The collaboration, formalised during Cairo ICT 2025, also strengthens Saudi Sudanese Bank’s mission to transform its digital capabilities, elevate customer experience, and contribute to the continued development of Sudan’s financial ecosystem. Saudi Sudanese Bank partnered with Network, underscoring the company’s strong reputation, scale, and record of delivering reliable, future-ready payment solutions across the region.

Dr. Reda Helal, Group Managing Director, Processing, Africa at Network International, said: “Our partnership with Saudi Sudanese Bank represents an important step in advancing Sudan’s digital payments infrastructure. As the trusted partner to leading financial institutions across the region, we’re committed to delivering world-class processing capabilities that help banks accelerate transformation and unlock sustainable growth. By bringing our advanced solutions to Saudi Sudanese Bank, we’re not only supporting their strategy – we’re helping shape the future of payments in Sudan.”

Osama Ali Ibrahim, CEO of Saudi Sudanese Bank, added: “Partnering with Network International, an industry leader with a proven track record across Africa and beyond, is a major step in our journey to modernise Sudan’s banking landscape. Network’s expertise and comprehensive digital payments platform will allow us to introduce faster, safer, and more accessible financial products to our customers. This agreement empowers us to build a more inclusive, digitally enabled banking environment that supports Sudan’s long-term economic development.”

This partnership forms part of Network International’s broader strategy to strengthen its presence in Sudan and expand its support to financial institutions seeking reliable, scalable digital payment solutions. It reinforces the company’s position as the partner of choice for banks across the region as they pursue innovation, efficiency, and enhanced customer experience.

About Network International:

Network International is the Middle East and Africa’s leading fintech company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We serve a diverse ecosystem of banks, fintechs, telcos, merchants, governments, and public sector entities spanning 50+ countries – empowering our partners with innovative technology, value-added services, and deep expertise in payment systems and infrastructure. Our 3,000+ team strength on the ground works closely with 250+ financial institutions and 240,000+ merchants to deliver reliable, scalable, and future-ready payment and fintech solutions across the region.

About Saudi Sudanese Bank:

The Saudi Sudanese Bank was established on the 1st of February 1984 and began its banking activities on 25 of October 1986.

Saudi Sudanese Bank is considered one of the leading banks in Sudan that provides high quality of banking products and services.

The Bank is playing a major role in strengthening the relationship between Sudan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which led to enrich of trade and investment between the two countries.

The bank is using the latest banking systems and has a wide network of correspondents globally and a network of branches extending across Sudan.