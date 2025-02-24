More than thirty participants from the Federal Ministries of Energy, Health, Education, Budget and agencies specializing in the energy sector in Nigeria met this Thursday, February 20, 2025 in Abuja on the initiative of ECOWAS, as part of the implementation of the Regional Off-Grid Electricity Access Project (ROGEAP).

The aim of this important meeting is to present to the various stakeholders the results of feasibility studies for the electrification of 15 health centers and colleagues in the states of FCT, Nasarawa and Niger using solar photovoltaic technology. ROGEAP took the opportunity to present its business models for sustainable financing of the works, as well as its implementation strategy.

ROGEAP is jointly financed by the World Bank, the Clean Technology Fund and the Cooperation of the Government of the NETHERLANDS, through the Directorate General for International Cooperation.

As a reminder, on September 26, 2024, an awareness-raising forum was organized to mobilize all stakeholders in the electrification of public institutions, notably schools and health facilities in Nigeria.