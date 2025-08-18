National workshop of the consultative framework on autonomous solar pv technologies in Côte d’Ivoire: the rogeap/ecowas project contributes to achieving the objectives for the development of a regional market.

The Director General of Energy of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, represented by Mr. KALET Guy Pacom, Director of Conventional Energy, chaired a national workshop on the 13th of August 2025 in Abidjan, dedicated to the Consultation Framework on Autonomous Solar Photovoltaic Technologies. The event was attended by the Senior Advisor for the ROGEAP project, Mr Elhadji SYLLA, representatives of GIZ and technical and financial partners.

This workshop, funded by the ECOWAS Commission through the Regional Off-Grid Electricity Access Project (ROGEAP), aims to strengthen national dialogue and accelerate the establishment of an efficient off-grid solar photovoltaic market in Côte d’Ivoire.

ROGEAP supports 19 countries in West Africa and the Sahel to increase access to electricity for households, businesses and public institutions through modern off-grid solar systems. Support includes strengthening the regulatory framework, organising awareness-raising and training workshops, providing technical and financial support to private sector companies, and creating an environment conducive to the development of the off-grid solar PV market.

In Côte d’Ivoire, a national consultation framework has been established to bring together all stakeholders, public authorities, the private sector, civil society organisations and technical partners, in order to find sustainable solutions for off-grid rural electrification.

“The aim of this workshop is to strengthen exchanges, take stock of developments in the framework, present the opportunities offered by ROGEAP and, above all, work on developing a common vision and a structured action plan for the harmonious and sustainable development of off-grid solar photovoltaic energy in Côte d’Ivoire” said Mr KALET Guy Pacom.

ROGEAP is funded by the World Bank, the Clean Technology Fund (CTF) and the Netherlands Directorate-General for International Cooperation (DGIS), and implemented by the ECOWAS Commission as part of its Component 1 aimed at developing a regional off-grid solar energy market.