The National Development Planning Commission has on Tuesday, July 16th 2024, presented a new Long-term National Development Perspective Framework, dubbed VISION 2057 to the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House, in Accra.

The document, according to Proffessor Gyan Baffour, Board Chairman of NDPC, outlines a comprehensive vision for the country's development when Ghana attains 100 years since independence.

The Framework envisions Ghana as a prosperous, self-reliant environmental sustainability and is guided by the Black Star Rising: Long-Term National Development Plan commonly known as the 40-year Plan which was to be implemented from 2018-2057.

The NDPC claims that the preparation of this vision document was necessitated by the exigencies of current development challenges facing Ghana, as a result of the devastating impact of COVID-19, the geo-political uncertainties, and the macro-economic fallout and as a result, proposes a more general development of specific policies and programmes in their medium-term development plans.

Describing it as a non-prescriptive development blueprint that is broad based, aspirational and all-inclusive, they said, VISION 2057, integrates economic, social, and environmental dimensions of development with the vision for a free, just, prosperous, and self-reliant nation, which secures the welfare and happiness of its citizens, while playing a leading role in international affairs” by 2057.

The vision emphasizes inclusivity, sustainability, and good governance, it envisions a prosperous nation with a strong economy, equitable social development, environmental preservation, and effective governance with the overall goal to improve the living standards of Ghanaians and attain an upper middle-income country status and recognise the challenges posed by population dynamics, urbanisation, and various risks, and thus provides strategic direction for resilience and preparedness.

According to the NDPC, Drivers of Transformation, which encompasses economic development, social development, natural and built environment, build effective, efficient and dynamic institutions and emergency preparedness and resilience, will ensure the achievement of sustainable macro-economic stability; enabling attitudinal culture for sustainable social cohesion; ensuring peace and security; providing an effective and efficient public service and institutional strengthening; enhancing human capital development for improved productivity; advancing science, technology and innovation; providing effective land reforms; guaranteeing sustainable infrastructural development; and delivering clean, affordable and sustainable energy transitional path

Describing the framework as forward looking, President Akufo-Addo said, to have a plan that accommodates the reality of the multi-party democratic state that we have in Ghana, which allows people to come with different commitments to the seat of government is very important.

The President added that, “today we have a framework with certain targets which can guide all of us going forward, and which can guide us in the shaping of our manifesto whilst recognizing the importance of a manifesto, in the governance of a nation because that is the contract between the parties and the people of Ghana. “

“They are the products of social engagements. Not everybody would have thought that this FreeSHS matter was a priority for the country. There are still people who question it. And if they were in office, perhaps that’s not what would have been the emphasis, but for me it was a priority and I said so to the people of Ghana before I came here, he continued.