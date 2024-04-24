“Triple-Double: NBA Africa Startup Accelerator” Will Provide Top African Startup Companies in the Sports and Creative Industries with Funding and Mentorship Across Event Management and Ticketing, Youth Development, AI and Digital Marketing; ALX to Operate Triple-Double: NBA Africa Startup Accelerator and Oversee Selection Process; Startups Can Apply to Participate at TripleDoubleAccelerator.NBA.com.

In support of President Biden’s Digital Transformation with Africa Initiative and building on the U.S. Department of Commerce-wide Africa strategy, NBA Africa today announced the launch of “Triple-Double: NBA Africa Startup Accelerator,” a startup accelerator based on the continent focused on early-stage African startup companies.

Triple-Double: NBA Africa Startup Accelerator will support Africa’s tech ecosystem and the next generation of African tech entrepreneurs by providing them with access to mentorship and capital that will help drive growth in the sports and creative industries.

Operated by ALX Ventures, a leading technology incubator that provides the continent’s tech leaders with access to the skills and tools to launch and scale their startups, Triple-Double: NBA Africa Startup Accelerator is open to early-stage startups in Africa that develop solutions in event management and ticketing, youth development, AI, and digital marketing in the sports and creative industries. Startups can apply to participate at TripleDoubleAccelerator.NBA.com through Friday, May 31, after which the submissions will be narrowed down to the top 10.

The 10 selected startups will then be paired with mentors comprised of NBA Africa and ALX leadership, and other corporate stakeholders, who will provide guidance to the companies with a focus on product development, business growth and go-to-market strategy. In September, NBA Africa will hold a Demo Day in New York City that will coincide with the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Participating companies will pitch their products to a panel comprised of top industry leaders from the U.S., Africa, and around the world. The panel will then determine the four winning companies, which will be awarded financial support, mentorship, and the opportunity to work with NBA Africa and the Basketball Africa League (BAL) on their current and future initiatives on the continent.

The announcement was made today by NBA Africa CEO Clare Akamanzi, who was joined by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo and U.S. Trade and Development Agency Director Enoh T. Ebong at the American Chamber of Commerce’s Business Summit in Nairobi, Kenya.

“We are thrilled to launch an accelerator program based on the continent and focused on early-stage African startups,” said Akamanzi. “This groundbreaking new initiative reflects our commitment to expanding the African sports ecosystem, and these incredible companies will be at the forefront of shaping the future of sport on the continent.”

Additional information about Triple-Double: NBA Africa Startup Accelerator will be announced at a later date.

Photo: https://apo-opa.co/4daIrqQ (U.S. Trade and Development Agency Director Enoh T. Ebong and NBA Africa CEO Clare Akamanzi at the Triple-Double: NBA Africa Startup Accelerator launch) (Credit: NBA Africa)

Video: https://apo-opa.co/3UtDGBg (Triple-Double: NBA Africa Startup Accelerator)

Contact:

Pawel Weszka

NBA Africa Communications

pweszka@nba.com

+27 10 0072666

About NBA Africa:

NBA Africa is an affiliate of the National Basketball Association (NBA), a global sports and media organization with the mission to inspire and connect people everywhere through the power of basketball. NBA Africa conducts the league’s business in Africa, including the Basketball Africa League (BAL), and has opened subsidiary offices in Cairo, Egypt; Dakar, Senegal; Lagos, Nigeria; and Nairobi, Kenya. The NBA has a long history in Africa and opened its African headquarters in Johannesburg, South Africa in 2010. The league’s efforts on the continent have focused on increasing access to basketball and the NBA through youth and elite development, social responsibility, media distribution, corporate partnerships, NBA Africa Games, NBA Stores, the BAL, and more.

NBA games and programming are available in all 54 African countries, and the NBA has hosted three sold-out exhibition games on the continent since 2015. The BAL, a partnership between the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and NBA Africa, is a professional league featuring 12 club teams from across Africa that tipped off its fourth season in March 2024. Fans can follow @NBA_Africa and @theBAL on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.