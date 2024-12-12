At Nalouo Hair (www.NalouoHair.com), we believe that hair is more than just an accessory: it's an expression of confidence, individuality and style. Founded by a passionate mother-daughter duo, our brand is built on unrivalled expertise, quality and integrity. With over 30 years' experience in the hair extension industry, our founder has an in-depth knowledge of what it takes to deliver exceptional products that meet the diverse needs of our customers.

What truly sets Nalouo apart is our unwavering commitment to authenticity and ethical practices. Our Indian ‘raw hair extensions’ are sourced directly from the temples, ensuring that each strand is 100% authentic and of the highest quality. By working closely with local communities and skilled artisans, we guarantee not only natural, luxurious textures, but also ethical and respectful sourcing practices. Supporting local businesses is at the heart of our mission, contributing to community empowerment and sustainable economic practices.

We also place great importance on sustainability in all aspects of our brand. From our handmade, reusable satin bags to our rigorous quality control, we strive to provide products that not only make you beautiful, but also align with our values of care and responsibility. Our extensions offer you the elegance and durability you deserve.

According to Bernadette Otsounalouo, a Belgian-Gabonese national and founder of Nalouo Hair, “Nalouo is much more than a brand of hair extensions: it's a celebration of individuality and self-confidence. We are committed to helping you express yourself and feel fulfilled with hair that enhances your natural beauty. Thank you for choosing Nalouo to be part of your journey. Don't forget to share your transformation with us - we can't wait to see you shine!”.

Contact:

Bernadette Otsounalouo

Founder

NALOUO HAIR

Avenue Van Beesen, 23

1090 Jette

Belgium

+0032 (0)493 37 76 82

https://NalouoHair.com

Social Media:

Instragram: https://apo-opa.co/4itOVDR

TikTok: https://apo-opa.co/49CY3lI

X: https://apo-opa.co/4ituDdz